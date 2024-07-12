Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,566 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth about $96,135,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3,555.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 654,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 636,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $79.94. 2,540,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,204. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GEHC. Mizuho cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

