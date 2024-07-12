Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after buying an additional 477,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.98. 2,302,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,387. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $232.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

