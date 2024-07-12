Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,752,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,907,542,000 after purchasing an additional 826,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,930,000 after purchasing an additional 204,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COP traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,839,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,369. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

