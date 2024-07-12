Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,100 Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,713. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $586.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.83%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

