Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 168,274 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 392.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,274 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Personalis worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 952,118 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 6.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. 6,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,960. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. Personalis had a negative net margin of 124.89% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

