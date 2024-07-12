Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.58

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
