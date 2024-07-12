Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

