Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $162.79 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $162.79 million and $23.20 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.71 or 0.00018699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00040480 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00042234 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,199,206 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.