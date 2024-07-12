Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 371.9% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 2.0 %
HKXCY traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $42.30.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile
