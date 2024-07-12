Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 371.9% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 2.0 %

HKXCY traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

