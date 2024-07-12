Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 2.1% Higher

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $361.83 and last traded at $361.36. Approximately 964,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,419,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.79.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.02. The stock has a market cap of $359.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 253,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $87,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,912,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

