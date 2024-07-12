Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $242.00

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.00 and last traded at $238.12, with a volume of 16467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.64.

Hitachi Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

