Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.40

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.
Hino Motors Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.
Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter.
About Hino Motors
Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.
