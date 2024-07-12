Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.40

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

Get Hino Motors alerts:

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.