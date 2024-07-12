HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded HilleVax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, HilleVax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. HilleVax has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766 in the last ninety days. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,009,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in HilleVax in the third quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HilleVax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

