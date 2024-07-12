HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded HilleVax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, HilleVax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Report on HLVX

HilleVax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. HilleVax has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766 in the last ninety days. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,009,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in HilleVax in the third quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HilleVax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.