Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.09

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $149.52 million and approximately $25,219.83 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00007023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009308 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001135 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,185.52 or 0.99870206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069329 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07439276 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $35,618.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.