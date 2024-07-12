Hemington Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.2% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,670,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 97,794 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after buying an additional 43,262 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.20. 396,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,086. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

