Hemenway Trust Co LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.95. 10,258,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.12 and its 200 day moving average is $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $225.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

