Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 197,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,347,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989,302. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

