Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.29.

A number of research firms have commented on HP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 109,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

