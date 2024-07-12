Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.500 EPS.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of HELE opened at $64.48 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

