HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Insider Sells $1,600,306.56 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HEICO stock opened at $225.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.55. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $232.02. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of HEICO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,036,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 161,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 98,033 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 93,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

