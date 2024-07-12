Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HL shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,919,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,967,000 after purchasing an additional 168,185 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $42,576,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,256 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.