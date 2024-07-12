Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

HTLD opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $950.97 million, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,210.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James G. Pratt bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,210.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 93,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $946,179.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 677,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,344.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 405,490 shares of company stock worth $4,237,451. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 266.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 23.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 74.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

