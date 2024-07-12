Head to Head Survey: Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Tucows alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -29.91% -490.14% -11.37% DoubleDown Interactive 33.51% 15.00% 13.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tucows and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tucows and DoubleDown Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $339.34 million 0.70 -$96.20 million ($9.51) -2.30 DoubleDown Interactive $319.41 million 2.03 $100.89 million $2.15 6.09

DoubleDown Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tucows and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 3 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 48.01%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Tucows.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Tucows on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.