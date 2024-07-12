Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

NASDAQ GREE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 17,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,580. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $9.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

In related news, President Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of Greenidge Generation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,334.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 40.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.