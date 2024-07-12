Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GREEL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 3,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

