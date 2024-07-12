Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 1.7 %

Danaher stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,634. The company has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.