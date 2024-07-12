Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,596 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,182,000 after purchasing an additional 259,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,549,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after acquiring an additional 97,938 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IAC by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 265,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. JMP Securities began coverage on IAC in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

IAC stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 433,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

