Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.01 and its 200-day moving average is $239.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

