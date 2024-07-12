Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 140,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,259,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,982,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

