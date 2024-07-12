Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 846,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 408,722 shares.The stock last traded at $35.04 and had previously closed at $34.65.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.