Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Social Media Index ETF

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the first quarter worth $5,465,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,902,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

