Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Social Media Index ETF
Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile
The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
