Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells $273,127.50 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GKOS stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.63. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $123.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. Citigroup cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

