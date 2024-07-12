Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 82.9% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.4 %

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.78. 7,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,751. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

