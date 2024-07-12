Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Lowered to $38.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 485,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after buying an additional 124,891 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

