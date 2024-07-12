Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.07

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.07 and last traded at $97.46, with a volume of 7777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.59.

Givaudan Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

