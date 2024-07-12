Genpact Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Genpact has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Up 1.8 %

Genpact stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. 845,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,468. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Genpact

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.