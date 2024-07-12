Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,344 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 68,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

