Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $848,000 Stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FYLD. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

FYLD stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $273.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

