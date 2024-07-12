Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $101.34 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $105.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

