Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

