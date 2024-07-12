Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $54,460,000. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Garmin by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 176,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $20,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $166.76 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $171.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

