Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

