Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gray Foundation raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 276,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,310,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 241,854 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 510.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 227,116 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

