Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,209 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

UL stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $57.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

