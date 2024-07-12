Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 4,981 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 432,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 420,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,440,000 after acquiring an additional 190,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,441,000 after acquiring an additional 617,084 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 184,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $58.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. California Resources’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

