Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.80. 37,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,347. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.38 and its 200-day moving average is $422.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

