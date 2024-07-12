Gallacher Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,511,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $9.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.17. The company had a trading volume of 97,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,881. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.93. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $449.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

