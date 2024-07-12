Gallacher Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $393.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.43. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $113,578,574. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

