Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.93

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
