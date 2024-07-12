Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $7.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ULCC. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

ULCC stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $967.51 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,465 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 679,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 672,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 636,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

